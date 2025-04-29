article

The Brief Whitewater police arrested six men as part of a human trafficking operation. The men are being held on charges that include prostitution and more. Four other law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation.



What they're saying:

The six people were arrested on Friday, April 25. All six, who range in age from 24 to 57 years old, are now being held in the Walworth County Jail on charges that include:

Six counts of prostitution

One count of operating while Intoxicated (fourth offense)

One count of felony possession of THC

One count of municipal possession of THC

Six counts of disorderly conduct

One count of misdemeanor bail jumping

Four counts of felony bail jumping

Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

One count of possession of cocaine

One count of failure to install an ignition interlock device

One count of possession of fentanyl

The Whitewater Police Department said human trafficking victims are often "coerced, manipulated, or forced into situations where they lose their freedom and are subjected to unimaginable abuse."

Delavan police, Lake Geneva police, UW-Whitewater police and the Walworth County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.