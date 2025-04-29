Whitewater human trafficking bust, 6 men arrested for prostitution
WHITEWATER, Wis. - Whitewater police arrested six men, the department announced on Tuesday, as part of a human trafficking operation.
What they're saying:
The six people were arrested on Friday, April 25. All six, who range in age from 24 to 57 years old, are now being held in the Walworth County Jail on charges that include:
- Six counts of prostitution
- One count of operating while Intoxicated (fourth offense)
- One count of felony possession of THC
- One count of municipal possession of THC
- Six counts of disorderly conduct
- One count of misdemeanor bail jumping
- Four counts of felony bail jumping
- Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- One count of possession of cocaine
- One count of failure to install an ignition interlock device
- One count of possession of fentanyl
The Whitewater Police Department said human trafficking victims are often "coerced, manipulated, or forced into situations where they lose their freedom and are subjected to unimaginable abuse."
Delavan police, Lake Geneva police, UW-Whitewater police and the Walworth County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.
The Source: The Whitewater Police Department released information for this report.