Whitewater fatal crash: 1 dead, 2 injured

One person died and two others were injured in a Whitewater crash on Friday morning, Dec. 3.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. near U.S. Highway 12 and Walworth Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, a semi-truck and car collided in the intersection.

The initial investigation found the car's driver was headed south on U.S. Highway 12 and tried to turn left onto Walworth. The driver failed to yield the right of way, the sheriff's office said, and crossed into the semi's path as it headed north on the highway.

As a result, a male passenger in the front seat of the car was killed. Life-saving measures were attempted.

The car's driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The semi-truck driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is conducting a crash reconstruction, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting a post-crash inspection of the semi. Whitewater police and fire/rescue personnel assisted at the scene.