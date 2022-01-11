Expand / Collapse search

Whitewater crash: 2 vehicles located in field, 3 taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crash near Highway 59 and Taylor Road in Whitewater (Courtesy: Whitewater Fire Department)

WHITEWATER, Wis. - Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 11 following a crash in Whitewater. It happened in the area of Highway 59 and Taylor Road. 

Officials were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found two vehicles in a field south of Highway 59. 

Two subjects were trapped in a pickup truck while all occupants were out of the SUV. 

Mutual aid was requested for two paramedic units, one each from Milton and Janesville, along with an engine company from Lauderdale LaGrange. Flight for Life was put on standby.

It took crews approximately 15 minutes to free the two occupants of the pickup truck. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment along with the driver of the SUV. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

