Whitewater collision between dump truck, classic car; 3 people hurt
TOWN OF WHITEWATER, Wis. - Three people were hurt after a collision involving a dump trump and classic car in the Town of Whitewater on Monday evening, Sept. 8.
Town of Whitewater crash investigation
What we know:
The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened at US Highway 12 and County Highway P around 5 p.m. Monday.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a collision involving a Peterbilt dump truck and a 1959 Ford Ranchero.
The passenger from the Ranchero, a 56-year-old woman, was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to a hospital. The driver of the Ranchero, a 61-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the Peterbilt, a 27-year-old man, was treated by EMS and released on scene.
What happened
Dig deeper:
The initial investigation found the Peterbilt was making a left turn at the intersection and turned in front of oncoming traffic. The Ranchero was continuing straight with the right of way.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies: Whitewater Fire/EMS Department, La Grange Fire/EMS, Med Flight medical helicopter, Whitewater Police Department, Whitewater Public Works Department, and the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.