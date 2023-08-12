Whitewater apartment building fire, 1 taken to hospital

article

One person was hospitalized after a Whitewater apartment building fire Saturday afternoon, Aug. 12.

It happened near 2nd and Center around 2:20 p.m. Whitewater police at the scene told WMTV-TV the fire began on the roof and was contained there.

Police noted the building was unoccupied and maintenance was being done at the time of the fire, per the report. The second story sustained some water damage.

The injury status of the person hospitalized was not immediately clear.