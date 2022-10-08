Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation

article

One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Wilson-Deberry was initially sentenced to 10 months in the Milwaukee County House of Correction, but the judge stayed that sentence in favor of probation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal complaints state police spotted two vehicles that appeared to be driving together near Oakland Avenue and Lake Drive shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2021. The vehicles – a Hyundai and a Chrysler minivan without license plates – were speeding up and slowing down.

Police called for help in an attempt to stop both vehicles, the complaint states. The initial officer did stop the Chrysler and ordered the driver to throw the keys out the window – but the driver sped off, prompting the pursuit.

Another officer spotted the Hyundai on Courtland Avenue, just south of Hampton, and initiated a traffic stop after running its plates to confirm it was the suspect Hyundai. The driver, however, ran a stop sign at Ardmore and began speeding up as it continued to run stop signs through the neighborhood.

The Hyundai turned north onto Wilson Drive and briefly lost control before it continued to flee, the complaint states. The Hyundai headed west on Hampton and north on Port Washington Road – running the light at Henry Clay Street. It crashed into a pole as it tried to turn west onto Silver Spring Drive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The driver got out and began running as smoke rose from the Hyundai, ignoring the officer's orders to stop, according to the complaint. The driver, since identified as Wilson-Deberry, was arrested with assistance from a K-9. The pursuit lasted a little more than two miles, and the Hyundai reached speeds of more than 65 mph.

The complaint states the Hyundai had damage to the ignition consistent with tampering seen in stolen cars. The Hyundai was heavily damaged, and its owner confirmed it was stolen.

Pursuit of Chrysler

The Chrysler had fled down Hampton into Glendale, the complaint states, at times driving on the wrong side of the road as it ultimately reached speeds as high as 55 mph.

It kept moving despite having crashed and lost a tire. At one point, stop sticks were used. It stopped near Hopkins Avenue in Milwaukee, and a driver and passenger began fleeing on foot.

Trystien Homan

An officer chased the driver, since identified as Trystien Homan and charged, on foot before ultimately arresting him. A passenger was also arrested. The pursuit stretched more than three miles.

Police later spoke to the Chrysler's owner, who said Homan had permission to use it – but only for work purposes.

Homan is charged with fleeing/eluding police and resisting/obstructing an officer. He is due in court Nov. 10 for a status conference.