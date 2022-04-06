Whitefish Bay police chase, car stolen from high school lot

article

Whitefish Bay police arrested two juvenile suspects after a police chase Wednesday afternoon, April 6.

Around 1:45 p.m., police were notified of a gold Kia that was stolen from the Whitefish Bay High School parking lot. The suspects arrived in a black Hyundai, and both vehicles – the Kia and the Hyundai – fled the area.

Later, police spotted the vehicles and a pursuit ensued. The Hyundai crashed in Glendale in the area of Green Bay and Florist, and the two were arrested. The stolen Kia was not apprehended.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No Whitefish Bay High School students were nearby when the car was stolen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Children's Center, police said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.