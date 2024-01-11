Whitefish Bay police chase ends in Glendale; 4 teens arrested

article

Four teens were taken into custody following a police chase that started in Whitefish Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and extended into Fox Point before ending in Glendale.

Officials say around 12:30 p.m., Whitefish Bay police received a complaint about a car driving recklessly. An officer located the vehicle, which fled after spotting the squad.

A police chase ensued. It went into Fox Point and Glendale where a tire deflation device was used. The vehicle came to rest in the front yard of a home on W. Mount Royal Road in Glendale.

Whitefish Bay police chase ends in Glendale

With help from Glendale officers, all four teens in the vehicle were taken into custody. They include three boys – ages 13, 14 and 16 – and a 15-year-old girl.

The vehicle was later reported stolen from Milwaukee, officials said.

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.