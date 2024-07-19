Whitefish Bay police chase, crash involving squad; woman charged

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee is accused of being intoxicated and leading Whitefish Bay police on a chase that ended with a crash involving a squad. The accused is Jamequia Durr – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

Operating while intoxicated causing injury-1st offense

According to the criminal complaint, a Whitefish Bay officer was on patrol around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 when she spotted a speeding SUV with no license plate. The officer activated her squad lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop on N. Lake Drive.

The complaint says the car pulled over, but the driver ignored commands to turn off the car or to place her hands out of the window holding her keys. After multiple commands over the squad loud speaker, the driver accelerated and a police chase began.

The officer chased the SUV for a little more than four miles. The complaint says the top speed was 96 mph -- and during the pursuit, the driver disregarded numerous stop signs.

The police chase ended about seven minutes later when the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another squad car -- sending both vehicles into the front yard of a home.

The officer from the squad that was struck was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries.

The driver was identified as the defendant. One officer "smelled a strong odor of intoxicants on the defendant's breath," the complaint says. A search of the defendant's vehicle revealed two open liquor bottles.

Police chase, E. Belleview Pl. and N. Bartlett Avenue

In an interview with police, the "defendant admitted to drinking liquor but could not recall the type or quantity. The defendant admitted that she drove from a bar," the complaint says. Durr also "claimed she could not remember pulling over and driving off and claimed she did not notice the officer behind her with activated lights and sirens," the complaint says.

Durr made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, July 18. Cash bond was set at $5,000.