Whitefish Bay house fire; flames shoot from home on N. Lydell

Whitefish Bay
House fire on N. Lydell Avenue, Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - North Shore firefighters battled a house fire on N. Lydell Avenue in Whitefish Bay early Tuesday, May 30. 

The initial call for the fire came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Flames could be seen shooting from the building – and at one point, an explosion could be heard from outside. 

There is no word on what started the fire – or how much damage was done. 

