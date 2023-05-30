Whitefish Bay house fire; flames shoot from home on N. Lydell

article

North Shore firefighters battled a house fire on N. Lydell Avenue in Whitefish Bay early Tuesday, May 30.

The initial call for the fire came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames could be seen shooting from the building – and at one point, an explosion could be heard from outside.

House fire on N. Lydell Avenue, Whitefish Bay

There is no word on what started the fire – or how much damage was done.