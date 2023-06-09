Whitefish Bay film festival; high school students made it a reality

For the first time in three years, the Fox Bay Theater in Whitefish Bay will open its doors for a film festival, thanks to a couple of high school students.

The Fox Bay Theater on Silver Spring Drive closed its doors in September 2020. But on Friday night, June 9, that all changes.

"It’s cool to be back here. It’s like an old friend," said Sophie Hatton, co-organizer.

Sophie Hatton

Two Whitefish Bay High School students took their dream of hosting a student film festival and ran with it. They got help from the building's owner and village president.

"Believing in us, investing in us with time, money, energy," Hatton said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For the teens, being here brings nostalgia and pride.

Fox Bay Theater, Whitefish Bay

"This theater is a big part of my childhood and I think there’s a lot of value in seeing movies at a movie theater that we lost after COVID," Hatton said.

On Friday and Saturday, 12 films will play on the big screen – all made by or featuring high school students.

"I was never fully sure, wow, we could actually do it and it’s actually happening. We have tickets sold, people are coming," said Anne Olsson, co-organizer.

Anne Olsson

Their story is one made for the movies. Two hometown girls with a big idea, now becoming a reality.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I can’t get over it or even believe yet that this is actually happening," Hatton said.

More than a hundred tickets were sold for Friday night's show.