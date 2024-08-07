Bicycle accident in Whitefish Bay, woman taken to hospital: police

article

A bicyclist and vehicle collided in Whitefish Bay on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Lake Drive and Hampton Road around 10:45 a.m.

Police said the vehicle had moved into Lake Drive traffic after it stopped at Hampton Road where the bicyclist, who was riding southbound on Lake Drive, hit the vehicle.

The bicyclist, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with lower leg pain.