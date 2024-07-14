Expand / Collapse search

Whitefish Bay Art Fest features plenty of juried artists

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 14, 2024 7:35am CDT
Whitefish Bay Art Fest

Caitlin Pfelger joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about the final day of the Whitefish bay Art Fest.

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Immerse yourself in thousands of paintings, sculptures, photographs, jewelry from dozens of juried artists at the Whitefish Bay Art Fest.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at 401 East Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay.

There will be plenty of food, drink, games and more.

For more information and the full artist list, click here.

Art showcase at Whitefish Bay Art Fest

Artist Agnes Rathonyi joined FOX6 WakeUp to showcase her artwork, which you can check out at the Whitefish Bay Art Fest.

Traditional art at Whitefish Bay Art Fest

Artist Peter Rujuwa shows off his traditional art from Zimbabwe, art that you can see at the Whitefish Bay Art Fest.

