Whitefish Bay Art Fest features plenty of juried artists
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Immerse yourself in thousands of paintings, sculptures, photographs, jewelry from dozens of juried artists at the Whitefish Bay Art Fest.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at 401 East Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay.
There will be plenty of food, drink, games and more.
For more information and the full artist list, click here.
.