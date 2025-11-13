The Brief County leaders celebrated an affordable housing community in Whitefish Bay. The Hampton is located at Santa Monica and Hampton. The 17-unit affordable housing development received both public and private funds.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other leaders on Wednesday celebrated the topping off of an affordable housing community in Whitefish Bay.

The Hampton, located at Santa Monica and Hampton, is a 17-unit affordable housing development that the county said is "designed to provide high-quality affordable homes." It includes 14 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units.

"The rents are affordable to folks earning between 50-60% of the county median income," said Brian Spoerl, founder and managing partner of Spoerl Commercial. "To give you a perspective on that, you can rent an apartment here in Whitefish Bay for about $950 a month."

The Hampton will feature 27 parking stalls and 17 storage lockers, Spoerl said. The building will also have fiberoptic service, and each unit will have washer and dryer hookups, among other appliances like dishwashers, ovens and refrigerators. Each unit will also have sliding patio doors.

"At Milwaukee County, we have a vision that by achieving equity in all measurable areas, we can become the healthiest county in Wisconsin," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "In order for us to achieve that vision, we need to first address the very foundation of what it means to really live a healthy life. And that, of course, is stable housing."

"For generations, Whitefish Bay has been recognized for strong neighborhoods, excellent schools, and commitment to community," said County Supervisor Anne O'Connor. "Today, we take an important step toward making that same opportunity available to even more families."

The project, which received both public and private funding, includes more than $3 million in federal funds that the county allocated.