Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Rollover accident on Lake Drive (Courtesy: Whitefish Bay Police Department)

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.

The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation.

Police did not say what prompted the accident. North Shore Fire/Rescue also responded to the scene.