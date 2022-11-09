Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.
The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation.
Police did not say what prompted the accident. North Shore Fire/Rescue also responded to the scene.