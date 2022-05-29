White Stone Warriors nonprofit fights veteran homelessness

A local nonprofit is making sure no one goes hungry. The organization serves people who are homeless with food and clothes and also helps veterans.

Memorial Day is hard for many veterans as they honor their friends who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sometimes, those combat experiences leave some veterans living on the streets, but the White Stone Warriors make sure they're taken care of.

"We’re doing hot meals," said Bobby Crouch. "We’re doing the hygiene. Giving out tents, sleeping bags."

The Crouches are the co-founders of White Stone Warriors. The nonprofit serves people who are homeless in the Milwaukee, Waukesha and Madison area. A big portion of those receiving the help also served our country.

"These guys have lost a lot of friends, and that’s why a lot of these guys are out there," said Crouch. "They just can’t – their mind just doesn’t focus the way it should anymore."

"We all get pretty close when you’re in the military," said Crouch. "Everybody is watching each other’s back."

Crouch is a veteran himself. Now, he's serving differently, feeding people who are homeless and soldiers who need help.

"I guess that’s what keeps us doing what we’re doing," said Crouch. "We know that they’re out there, and we know they need help."

From clothes to hot meals, the White Stone Warriors have helped fight homelessness for almost five years.

On Memorial Day, Crouch had a simple request.

"If people would just consider being kind to other people," said Crouch.