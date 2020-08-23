Expand / Collapse search

Whether learning in-person or virtually, 'what should remain constant is organization,' expert says

MILWAUKEE - With August being National Back to School Month, students are getting back into the groove after being off for months. Whether your district is using an in-person or virtual model, the reality is school is going to be different for families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This year is like nothing anybody has ever seen," said Patrick Quinn.

Patrick Quinn

Quinn is a marketing manager with Brainly and a former teacher who says it's important to prepare adequately, especially in these times. 

"It is a fluid situation," he said. "What should remain constant is organization. When you are working, you are going to be in a dedicated space, so setting up a spot for your kids someplace where they are sitting upright, desk, kitchen table, a spot where a lot of their stuff already is, as if they were at school at their desk."

He said it's important to stick with a routine, write down your schedule, set class alarms throughout the day and adjust your child(ren)'s sleep schedule.

"Get them up an hour before school so they eat breakfast, and wake up for a little while so they are not rolling out of bed and looking at the computer, where their brain really isn't functioning for the first 20-30 minutes," Quinn said.

A little tech help throughout the day could be beneficial.

Make tabs for dictionary.com or thesaurus.com

Quinn said Brainly.com has also proven to be a great peer-to-peer resource.

"It's a spot where kids can go in and ask questions for subjects they are struggling with, and other kids their age will walk them through the problem, and teach them how to get the right answers," he said. "It's great if kids are learning from other kids, and if they are on Brainly helping someone else, it reinforces the learning they already have."

