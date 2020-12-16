Expand / Collapse search

Wheel & Sprocket holding race series that explores parks, trails

MILWAUKEE - Have you ever tried to ride a fat bike? It’s ideal for snowy terrain and can keep you in great riding shape all winter long. Brian is in Whitnall Park hitting the trails on one of the options Wheel & Sprocket has for winter riding.

About Wheel and Sprocket (website)

Wheel & Sprocket started as a small shop in Hales Corners, WI by passionate people that believed that bikes make life better.

Through hardwork and humble beginnings, Wheel & Sprocket grew throughout the years because we care about people, and want to help them find their love for bikes. 

We all have our different varieties of bikes we enjoy, but we all do it for that feeling you get after going on a great bike ride.

It's our job to make sure that you have a fun, easy, and fair experience here at Wheel & Sprocket. We don't sell it if we don't like riding with it, and we work hard to earn your trust, and offer you great suggestions.

Through its years of persistence and continue improvement, Wheel & Sprocket has grown to 9 stores in our 45 years of being your local bike shop. We are proudly commited to the communities we serve, and are always here to help you ENJOY YOUR RIDE.