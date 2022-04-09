Wheatland home invasion homicide; life in prison for 2nd man

article

Anthony Harris II, one of four men charged in connection to a 2018 Wheatland home invasion and homicide, was sentenced Friday, April 8. He will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of release.

Harris, 26, had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed burglary and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The other three men charged are Demarco Hudson, Augustine Sanchez and Markeith Wilson – who was sentenced to life in prison in 2020. Hudson is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6. Sanchez is due back in court on May 31.

All four men are accused in the death of Joseph Riley. Prosecutors said they invaded the victim's home with the intent to steal marijuana and cash.



Prosecutors accuse Sanchez of organizing the attempted robbery of Riley, calling him "an easy target." He allegedly waited in the car while the other three men went into the home shooting – not suspecting Riley would fire back.

Joseph Riley

Harris was accused of being the first to shoot at Riley during the robbery attempt, prosecutors said. Hudson was described as a gunman, too; he was shot during the exchange of gunfire. Wilson was the third shooter.

It was revealed that Riley was shot four times when the suspects broke into his home. He did not survive. A woman who was with him was shot seven times, but survived.

