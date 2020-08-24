'What are next steps?' Kenosha residents react to police-involved shooting of Black man, unrest

FOX6 talked with people along the lakefront today -- many still trying to grasp what happened just down the road from them.

Some are disappointed with the destruction that took over the city, saying enough is enough.

Others are calling the officer-involved shooting excessive.

All is calm at Simmons Island beach Monday.

"I think this is the calm after the storm," Shannon Contreras said.

Shannon Contreras

But, it isn't smooth waters in the city.

"I think it's a little bit overboard on everybody's part," she said.

Residents woke up to devastation and are still trying to process what happened so close to home.

The unrest happening overnight after the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

"I think a lot of people in our community are in that same boat and are just kind of processing like alright so what happened and what are next steps?" she said.

Some beachgoers say, while they don't know what lead up to the shooting, they still can't make sense of it.

"To shoot somebody, 7-8 times, I don't know how many times it was, it seemed a bit excessive," Carlos Contreras said.

Carlos Contreras

Others are asking for an end to the destruction of the community, saying things got out of control.

"If this escalates into anything more than it was last night, and even that was in my mind, you know, I mean come on we're in the United States, this stuff just should not be tolerated by anybody," he said.

The officer-involved shooting was the topic of conversation among many soaking up the sun. Many, hoping the community will also find light in such a dark time.

125 National Guard members have been called into the county and a curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday night.