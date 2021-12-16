Western Wisconsin EF-2 tornado: NWS
article
LA CROSSE, Wis. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has surveyed areas of damage in western Wisconsin after Wednesday night's storms came through the area. An EF-2 was reported north of Neillsville, Wisconsin.
Storm damage (Credit: Stanley Police Department)
Damage from this tornado was seen near Stanley, Wisconsin.
Two other tornadoes were reportedly surveyed by NWS La Crosse. An EF-1 was reported in Rudd, Iowa and an EF-0 was reported near Lewiston, Minnesota.
More details are expected Friday.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement