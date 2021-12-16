Expand / Collapse search

Western Wisconsin EF-2 tornado: NWS

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has surveyed areas of damage in western Wisconsin after Wednesday night's storms came through the area. An EF-2 was reported north of Neillsville, Wisconsin. 

Storm damage (Credit: Stanley Police Department)

Damage from this tornado was seen near Stanley, Wisconsin.

Two other tornadoes were reportedly surveyed by NWS La Crosse. An EF-1 was reported in Rudd, Iowa and an EF-0 was reported near Lewiston, Minnesota.

More details are expected Friday. 

