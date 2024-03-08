Western Wisconsin fatal crash, Dewhurst Township; state patrol on scene
article
DEWHURST, Wis. - Wisconsin Highway 95 is closed at County Highway J in Clark County in western Wisconsin due to a fatal crash.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office with the Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash in the Township of Dewhurst.
Scene of fatal crash in Dewhurst, WI
WisDOT officials say all lanes are blocked in Dewhurst.
Scene of fatal crash in Dewhurst, WI (Credit: WEAU)
We will update this post when more information and pictures are available.