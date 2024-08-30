The Brief Wisconsin health officials have confirmed two deaths and a hospitalization this year because of West Nile virus. The public is encouraged to take precautions when it comes to mosquitoes this Labor Day weekend.



Health officials in Wisconsin are urging the public not to let their guard down when it comes to mosquitoes this Labor Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed two people have died and another was hospitalized this year because of West Nile virus.

Individuals who become infected with West Nile Virus might feel body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, headache and rash. Lindsey Page, director of the Milwaukee Health Department's infectious disease program, said roughly one-in-five people experience those symptoms – but most people don't.

"Most people recover completely from West Nile virus," Page said.

A more severe neuroinvasive form of the virus can develop that causes meningitis, which is swelling of the brain or spinal cord.

"We have long sleeves," said Priya Jacobs. "Try to pack as many clothes as we can, or shoes, hiking gear, making sure that we got all the stuff that we need just to be outside."