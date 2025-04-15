West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save fire, store evacuated

The Brief A fire broke out at a West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save grocery store on Tuesday. MFD said the fire started in a dumpster and spread to the building. The store was evacuated. No injuries were reported.



A fire at a West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save grocery store prompted an evacuation of both shoppers and employees on Tuesday morning, April 15.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene off of Miller Park Way just north of Lincoln Avenue. An MFD deputy chief said the initial call was for a dumpster fire behind the store. The wind intensified the fire and caused it to spread to the store.

"The fierce winds that we were battling against intensified the fire and extended the fire into the building," said MFD Deputy Chief Ron Firnrohr.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The store's roof sustained fire damage, but the extent of the damage inside the store is not yet clear.

"The fire load seems to be a lot of cardboard boxes and other paper material," Firnrohr said. "There was some fire damage to the building, particularly the roof.