West Milwaukee industrial accident, man severely injured

A 50-year-old man was severely injured Wednesday morning in a West Milwaukee industrial accident, police said.

It happened at a business near 45th and Burnham shortly before 8 a.m. Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, police said, and remains under investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the public, and they are not looking for any suspects.