article

The Brief A West Milwaukee woman was killed near 44th and Mitchell on Tuesday. The medical examiner's office said a family member hit the victim with a baseball bat. Police took a suspect, identified as a 38-year-old man, into custody.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said a family member repeatedly struck a woman with a baseball bat, killing her, on Tuesday.

The victim, now identified as 66-year-old Cheryl Jenkins of West Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

It happened near 44th and Mitchell. West Milwaukee police officers were called just after 8 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive with a head injury.

Authorities determined the death to be a homicide, and investigators identified a known suspect.

That suspect, identified as a 38-year-old West Milwaukee man, was later located near 16th and Canal in Milwaukee. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Source: FOX6 News was at the homicide investigation scene. Details are from the West Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.



