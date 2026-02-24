West Milwaukee homicide Tuesday; 66-year-old woman dead, man arrested

The Brief Police responded to 44th and Mitchell after a 66-year-old West Milwaukee woman was found unresponsive with a head injury. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide. Investigators identified a 38-year-old West Milwaukee man as a suspect and arrested him without incident.



A 66-year-old West Milwaukee woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following a homicide investigation on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

What we know:

According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded just after 8 a.m. Tuesday near 44th and Mitchell, where the woman was found unresponsive with a head injury.

Upon arrival, officers began lifesaving measures until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived. Despite those efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scene near 44th and Mitchell, West Milwaukee

Authorities determined the death to be a homicide.

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified a known suspect in the case – a 38-year-old West Milwaukee man.

Police later located him near 16th and Canal in Milwaukee. They took him into custody without incident.

Scene near 44th and Mitchell, West Milwaukee

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.