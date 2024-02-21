54th and Greenfield fire, man suffers burn wounds: police
article
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A 64-year-old man was hurt in a West Milwaukee fire early Wednesday morning, Feb. 21.
It happened near 54th and Greenfield around 2:40 a.m. Police said the 64-year-old was found conscious and breathing at the scene, but was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening burn wounds.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and police said they are not looking for any suspects.