West Bend vehicle break-ins; 2 in custody
WEST BEND, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody after breaking in and stealing things from vehicles in West Bend on Wednesday, March 1.
Police received a tip of three theft-from-vehicle incidents, two of which happened at a daycare facility.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department received a complaint of the third theft in their area.
The thieves were believed to be a man and a woman traveling in a grey car.
West Bend detectives found the vehicle and burglars in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 8.
A 19-year-old woman was placed in the Washington County Jail for theft, identity theft and criminal damage to property. A 25-year-old man was also placed in jail for theft, identity theft and felony warrants for his arrest from Colorado.