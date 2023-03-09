West Bend vehicle break-ins; 2 in custody

article

Two people were taken into custody after breaking in and stealing things from vehicles in West Bend on Wednesday, March 1.

Police received a tip of three theft-from-vehicle incidents, two of which happened at a daycare facility.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department received a complaint of the third theft in their area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The thieves were believed to be a man and a woman traveling in a grey car.

West Bend detectives found the vehicle and burglars in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 8.

A 19-year-old woman was placed in the Washington County Jail for theft, identity theft and criminal damage to property. A 25-year-old man was also placed in jail for theft, identity theft and felony warrants for his arrest from Colorado.