West Bend box truck crash; 1 dead, 1 injured

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The Brief A West Bend man was killed in a crash after his vehicle left the roadway, went airborne and crashed into a box truck. The crash happened in West Bend early Saturday morning, Oct. 24. A 45-year-old was killed, and a 59-year-old man was seriously injured.



A West Bend man was killed in a crash after his vehicle left the roadway, went airborne and crashed into a box truck.

What we know:

The crash happened near U.S. Highway 45 and Park Avenue at around 7:21 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

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According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on its roof and a box truck in the median. Upon arrival, a man was found on the ground next to the overturned vehicle being assisted by a Good Samaritan.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle was going west on Park Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway to the right, went through a fence and went airborne into an embankment. The vehicle hit a box truck that was merging onto U.S. Highway 45.

Crash site near U.S. Highway 45 and Park

The 45-year-old driver from West Bend was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The box truck driver, a 59-year-old Theresa man, was taken to another hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.