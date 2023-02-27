West Allis woman missing, endangered

article

The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 37-year-old Lynne Chojnacki.

She was last seen on Feb. 26 around 10:45 p.m. in the area of 85th and Lincoln.

Lynne is described as a female, white, 5'02" tall, 173 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red or pink t-shirt with writing, peach-colored and white sweatpants, black tennis shoes, no jacket.

Police say Lynne has cognitive disabilities giving her the mental capacity of a 6-year-old. Her phone last pinged in the area of 13th and Morgan in District 6 around 11:20 p.m. – but has not been on since then.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked the contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.