West Allis-West Milwaukee school referendum rejected

By
Published 
Updated 6:20AM
Education
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Voters in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District on Tuesday, April 5 voted not to adopt a $149 million referendum to close Nathan Hale and West Allis Central High Schools and build one combined school. 

In a home valued at $200,000, taxpayers would contribute an estimated $237 more per year in property taxes – roughly $19 per month – as a result of an approved referendum.

The school district wanted a unified, new and larger building – telling FOX6 News it would be a smart investment.

"Between the two high schools, we have $60 million in capital maintenance projects that are needed to be done, and that’s to update the boring things – the things in the walls, the electrical systems, and plumbing and heating and cooling," said Caitlin Windler, the district's director of finances and operations. "By creating one comprehensive high school, we eliminate that $60 million need for those two schools and, in addition, our students get a brand-new high school."

The district said it will save money on staff and utilities, too.

"We currently are operating more space than we need. We have two comprehensive high schools and our enrollment is declining," said Windler.

The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District said the district tax rates have been going down for years, so a passed referendum would mean tax rates are lower than they were in every year since 2009 – except for last year.

