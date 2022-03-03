Expand / Collapse search

West Allis stabbing, police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Suspect in West Allis stabbing (Courtesy: WAPD)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspect in a Wednesday stabbing.

The stabbing happened near 70th and Becher around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 41-year-old West Allis man, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 18-19 years old and 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build. He has black hair and cross tattoos under both eyes, police said.

Before police arrived, the suspect fled. Officers searched the area but did not find him.

Anybody with information is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000. 

