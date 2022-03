article

West Allis police said a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital Wednesday evening, March 2.

The stabbing happened outside a home near 70th and Becher around 5:20 p.m., police said.

The victim is expected to survive. The suspect fled before police arrived; authorities described the suspect as a male wearing a yellow sweatshirt.

