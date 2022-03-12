West Allis stabbing suspect charged

article

A 21-year-old Clinton man has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he stabbed a 41-year-old West Allis man on March 2. The accused is Jose J. Geta Huerta.

The stabbing happened near 70th and Becher around 5:20 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Before police arrived, the suspect fled. Officers searched the area but did not find him.

The West Allis Police Department appreciates the many individuals who called the Department to provide information regarding this unfortunate incident. The WAPD would also like to thank the Wauwatosa Police Department for assisting with the arrest of Geta Huerta.