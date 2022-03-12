Expand / Collapse search

West Allis stabbing suspect charged

By FOX6 News Digital Team
West Allis
Jose Gaeta-Huerta

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 21-year-old Clinton man has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he stabbed a 41-year-old West Allis man on March 2. The accused is Jose J. Geta Huerta.

The stabbing happened near 70th and Becher around 5:20 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Before police arrived, the suspect fled. Officers searched the area but did not find him.

The West Allis Police Department appreciates the many individuals who called the Department to provide information regarding this unfortunate incident. The WAPD would also like to thank the Wauwatosa Police Department for assisting with the arrest of Geta Huerta.

