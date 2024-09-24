West Allis shooting, 80th and Orchard; man wounded, woman arrested

article

The Brief A man was shot and wounded in West Allis on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24. A 38-year-old woman has been taken into custody. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.



A 38-year-old woman was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 24 following a shooting in West Allis. A 40-year-old man was injured.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 80th and Orchard around 3:18 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old West Allis man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man was involved in an altercation with a woman at a residence and during the altercation the man was shot.

A 38-year-old West Allis woman was taken into custody. Both parties involved are known to one another.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.