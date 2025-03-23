West Allis rollover crash; 1 minor dead, 2 others hurt

The Brief One person, a minor, is dead, and two others were hurt after a rollover crash in West Allis on Saturday. It happened near 116th and Theo Trecker Way. Speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in the fatal crash.



A minor is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in West Allis on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, at about 5:47 p.m., police received calls about a black sport utility vehicle driving recklessly in the area of 116th and Theo Trecker Way.

Scene near 116th and Theo Trecker

The vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash and injuries were reported.

Police arrived on scene and determined three minors were in the vehicle. One of them suffered severe injuries. Police and fire personnel attempted life-saving measures. However, the minor was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The two other minors in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for possible injuries.

Speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in this crash.

Police say the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation and more information on this incident may be released as the investigation progresses.

Neighbors respond

What they're saying:

Neighbors say they are thinking of the families of all the kids involved. Both of these neighbors live on 116th, just a few blocks from the deadly crash. They see drivers speeding daily.

"It’s a terrible tragedy and it shouldn’t have happened," West Allis resident Amy Suchla said. "There are stop signs all over the neighborhood. Just about every corner. So there’s really no reason for anybody to be flying around here."

"The fact there is that reckless driving going on here is just sad," said resident Madison Austad. "It’s just really sad."

Tips and info

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.