West Allis police pursuit, driver arrested; drugs found

Three people were arrested following a police pursuit in West Allis early Friday morning, Aug. 16. The driver faces a long list of felony drug charges.

According to the West Allis Police Department, at about 1:22 a.m., a West Allis officer conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota near Orleans Avenue and Beloit Road.

The vehicle initially stopped, and the driver gave the officer false information about his identity.

Concerned the driver might flee, officers started to position their squads to box in the Toyota.

As officers were doing this, the Toyota reversed into a squad car, and then pulled forward and hit the squad car in front, and then fled the scene. A pursuit started.

Stop sticks were deployed on Oklahoma Avenue, but the driver kept going.

The pursuit continued onto I-894, where stop sticks were used again. The driver kept going onto I-94, exiting onto 70th Street and came to a stop on W. Stevenson Street.

The driver of the Toyota got out and ran away. Two passengers stayed in the vehicle.

Police ran after the driver, and he was taken into custody after he was tased. The driver did get an abrasion and was medically treated. No one else was injured.

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee, was in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and hydromorphone. He also had felony warrants.

He was arrested on the warrants as well as:

Eluding an Officer

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of Amphetamine with Intent to Deliver

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Deliver

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office will be reviewing the case in the coming days.

The passengers in the vehicle, a 39-year-old man from West Allis and a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, were arrested and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.