article

Two people were arrested after a West Allis police pursuit Wednesday evening, March 22.

Police said the driver took off from a traffic stop, and eventually, the driver and passenger bailed and ran.

FOX6 News was on the scene near 72nd and Washington, where the car stopped.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Both the driver and passenger, two males, were arrested shortly after the pursuit.