West Allis police chase; stop sticks, PIT maneuver help end pursuit

West Allis police arrested an 18-year-old Milwaukee man following a police chase that ended in part because of successful deployment of stop sticks and a PIT maneuver.

West Allis police released dash camera video of the chase on Facebook. A third-shift sergeant was on patrol when he spotted two vehicles traveling together at a high rate of speed near 58th and Lincoln. That sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but both vehicles fled. Officials say the sergeant continued chasing one vehicle for a short time, but terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

When the sergeant then checked the area for crashes, he noticed a suspect vehicle had turned onto a side street and was stopped with a flat tire. The sergeant monitored the vehicle from a distance as more officers arrived and were strategically positioned in the area.

As the vehicle began moving again, the sergeant was able to covertly deploy stop sticks in front of the vehicle just before it reached his location. The vehicle hesitated, but then drove over the stop sticks, which caused damage to the suspect’s vehicle tires, and started fleeing again.

Other officers in the area pursued the vehicle – and soon conducted a successful PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which ended the pursuit.

The 18-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to be charged with fleeing an officer, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.