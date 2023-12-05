Expand / Collapse search

West Allis police chase; driver arrested at Ambassador Hotel

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Greenfield man was arrested on Tuesday morning, Dec. 5 following a police chase in West Allis

The pursuit began around 3 a.m. after a West Allis officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Greenfield Avenue and I-41 for an equipment violation. 

The officer made contact with the driver and immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police say. 

When the officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and fled. A pursuit ensued, and the vehicle became disabled in the area of 24th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

The driver ran from the scene and was arrested inside the Ambassador Hotel.  The driver was arrested for eluding, 2nd degree reckless endangering safety and a probation violation.  

The case will be referred to the District Attorney’s office for charging.