West Allis police chase, driver found hiding in backyard: complaint

The Brief Two men are charged in connection to a West Allis police chase in November. Prosecutors said speeds reached 90 mph in a 30 mph zone before the driver crashed. The driver was found hiding in a nearby backyard with marijuana in his briefs, according to court filings.



Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection to a West Allis police chase that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Court filings state speeds reached 90 mph in a 30 mph zone before the driver crashed into a light pole.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Ennis Howard with second degree recklessly endangering safety; vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police; possession of THC; and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, a West Allis police officer was patrolling in the area of 92nd and National when he saw a blue Dodge Nitro at a gas station with "excessively tinted" windows. As the SUV left the gas station, the officer followed – noting that the vehicle was driving 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The officer tried to pull the Dodge over near 92nd and Greenfield, per the complaint. The SUV veered to the shoulder and then back into the roadway multiple times, finally pulling over after approximately two blocks.

Prosecutors said the officer approached the Dodge, placed a tire deflation device under one of its tires and spoke with two people: the driver, later identified as Howard, and a passenger. That passenger, identified as 18-year-old Jeremy Jones, is also charged in the case with misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The officer said he "detected a strong odor of raw marijuana"

Howard said he didn't have a driver's license and had no form of identification on him, according to court filings. The officer said the men also gave false names for themselves. The officer asked Howard to get out of the SUV, but he refused. The officer used pepper spray on Howard, who then took off.

The complaint states Howard reached speeds greater than 90 mph in the posted 30 mph zone and ran multiple stop signs. After approximately eight blocks, he lost control of the SUV, hit a light pole in the median, traveled across both southbound lanes of traffic and came to a rest on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors said Howard ran from the scene, but Jones stayed in the vehicle with his hands up. Howard was found hiding in a nearby backyard with marijuana in his briefs.

Court records show Howard posted $3,000 bond on Nov. 30. Jones is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Dec. 26.