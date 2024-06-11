West Allis police chase; 2 arrested, drugs, gun found in vehicle

article

Two people were taken into custody on Monday night, June 10 after leading West Allis police on a pursuit.

According to police, the pursuit began after an officer spotted a Toyota traveling westbound in the area of 90th and Lincoln with traffic equipment violations.

The officer performed a U-turn to get behind the Toyota. That's when the Toyota drove into oncoming lanes of traffic and went through a red light, police say.

The Toyota entered I-41/I-894 and the officer caught up to the Toyota and activated his lights and sirens. The Toyota did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Stop sticks were deployed, and the Toyota came to a stop in the area of 91st and Silver Spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Three people ran from the Toyota. Two of the three people were taken into custody after short foot pursuits.

Officers searched the Toyota and located crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

The driver of the Toyota, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested for fleeing an officer, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, obstructing an officer and two felony warrants from the Dept. of Corrections.

The rear passenger, a 21-year-old from Milwaukee, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing and possession of narcotics.

The District Attorney’s office will review the case for charges in the upcoming days.