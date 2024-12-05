West Allis police chase; 1 taken into custody, outstanding warrants

article

The Brief One person was arrested after a police chase in West Allis on Thursday morning, Dec. 5. The pursuit ended after officers used tire deflation devices and a PIT maneuver near Wells and Hawley. There were no injuries and the sole occupant of the vehicle, a resident of Milwaukee, was taken into custody.



One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit in West Allis early Thursday morning, Dec. 5.

It began shortly before 1 a.m. after West Allis police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with no registration plates near S. 60 Street and W. Mobile Street.

The vehicle did not pull over and fled. The pursuit ended after officers used tire deflation devices and a PIT maneuver near Wells and Hawley.

There were no injuries and the sole occupant of the vehicle, a resident of Milwaukee, was taken into custody for various offenses and outstanding warrants.