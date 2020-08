West Allis police said a 14-year-old girl reported missing Friday morning, Aug. 21 was found safe on Saturday by Milwaukee police, and reunited with her family.

There were concerns after police said Dantesia Johnson ran away, last seen shortly before 3 a.m. Friday near 57th Street and Greenfield Avenue -- without needed medication.

Again, she has been found safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!