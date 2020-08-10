West Allis PD: 7 in custody in connection with 50+ car break-ins over the weekend

West Allis police announced on Monday, Aug. 10 that seven people are now in custody and expected to be charged in connection with more than 50 car break-ins over the weekend.

A tweet from the police department on Monday indicates the break-ins happened late Saturday into Sunday -- west of Highway 100. West Allis police arrested five persons. Later, West Allis police and New Berlin police arrested another two after a vehicle pursuit related to the break-ins.

Among the seven in custody are three adults and four juveniles, officials say.

This case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.