West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested

A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released.

After the crash, police said officers spotted the vehicle near 70th and Greenfield and tried to get the driver to pull over again. He did not, and a pursuit began, ending when the man crashed into multiple cars near 64th and Greenfield. He then took off running, police said. He was arrested after a short chase.