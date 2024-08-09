article

The West Allis Police Department on Friday asked the public for help finding an elderly resident's stolen mobility scooter.

In a Facebook post, the department said the scooter was stolen from the resident's unlocked garage near 60th and Lincoln earlier in the week.

The scooter has U.S. Marine Corps and Irish stickers on it. The photo provided on the department's Facebook page (above) shows a similar scooter, but not the actual scooter that was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Eric Sturino at 414-302-8090; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.