West Allis missing man; last seen driving red Nissan Rogue

West Allis police are seeking the public's help to locate a 53-year-old man last seen on Friday, Oct. 25. Shawn King was last seen near 98th and Washington.



West Allis police are asking for the public's help to locate a 53-year-old man.

Shawn King was last seen near 98th and Washington around 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. He was driving a red 2019 Nissan Rogue with Wisconsin license ARC-3630.

King is described as a male, white, 6'4" tall, weighing 350 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what he was last wearing.

Officials say King might be camping in an undisclosed location and might possibly be armed. If you spot King, you are urged to contact your police department.