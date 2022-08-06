West Allis man found safe, reported missing Saturday

article

UPDATE: Willard Andrew, reported missing Saturday, was found safe later that same day.

The missing person notice as originally provided is available below.

The West Allis Police Department is looking for missing disabled man Willard Andrews and has asked the public for help.

Andrews was last seen Saturday around 2:30 p.m. walking away from Hillcrest Nursing Home near 75th and Orchard.

Andrews was wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark gray shorts. He is non-verbal, has mental delays and walks with a "significant" limp due to a stroke, police said. He also has a "deformity" on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding Andrews' whereabouts is asked to call police at 414-302-8000.